‘RRR’ star NTR Jr recently shot an action sequence in extreme low light for his upcoming film ‘Devara’. The cinematographer of the film R. Rathnavelu shared a picture and informed cine-lovers about the special night effect action sequence that has been shot in Hyderabad.

The team has successfully wrapped up the schedule in Hyderabad, which featured thrilling action sequences involving the film’s lead actors and stretched over 2 weeks.

In ‘Devara’, NTR Jr reunites with Koratala Siva, the talented filmmaker behind the blockbuster hit ‘Janatha Garage’. Alongside NTR Jr, the movie also stars the versatile actors Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor in prominent roles, further raising the anticipation among fans.

The film’s makers have left no stone unturned in assembling a top-notch crew, roping in industry stalwarts for the music composition, editing, and other vital aspects.

Produced by Hari Krishna K of NTR Arts and Sudhakar Mikkilineni of Yuvasudha Arts, ‘Devara’ is scheduled to hit the theatres on April 5, 2024.

As per reports, the actor is now all set to make his Bollywood debut and will star alongside Hrithik Roshan in YRF’s War 2.

As per several media reports, Tarak is all set to join the YRF spy universe by playing the antagonist in the sequel of the Hrithik-led 2019 action thriller. Read on for details regarding how much he is reportedly charging the makers. Jr NTR is reportedly charging Rs 30 crores to lock horns as a negative character in Hrithik Roshan’s War 2. While this is a huge paycheque, other reports claim the actor will likely enter a profit-sharing model for the YRF spy film instead of a straight fee.

