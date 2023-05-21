NTR Jr has announced the official title of his film, which was previously titled ‘NTR30’: ‘Devara’.

The highly anticipated action drama is directed by Kortala Siva, and the actor is looking at all things raw, intense and tough in its official first look.

Speaking of his look, NTR Jr looks like an alpha man who’s on a mission in this action spectacle. With ‘Devara’, which means God, the star is here to set new benchmarks for the action genre in India.