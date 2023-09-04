Director P Vasu has finally revealed the trailer of his upcoming Tamil comedy-horror film ‘Chandramukhi 2’, and it harbours much of the aura of the 2004 original, while being its own thing.

Among all this, the most noticeable is Kanga Ranaut’s portrayal of Chandramukhi, a beautifully haunting ghost of a long dead dancer.

Portraying the titular role, actress Kangana Ranaut portrays the dancer Chandramukhi, from the court of King Vettiyan Raja, and showcases her great dancing skills, along with her avatar of a beautifully seductive, and haunting dancer.

Then we also have actor Raghava Lawrence, who dishes out all the bombastic action that one can expect as Vettiyan Raja, along with Vadivelu stepping in as Murugesan and lighting up the screen with his great comic timing.

Cutting between events of the past and present, the movie has some elements of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ in it, as it is once again a family moving into a haunted palace, harbouring the angry ghost of an angry female ghost.

But this is minus the psychological horror of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’, as the movie is actually showcasing supernatural horror mixed with some fun comedy.

The narrative is a bit of a mystery, though Kangana Ranaut’s Chandramukhi is very clearly a woman scorned who years for bloody vengeance, much like Monjolika from ‘Bhool Bhoolaiya’.

However, these comparisons should not really come off as a surprise as the 2005 ‘Chandramukhi’ itself is a remake of the Kannada film ‘Apthamitra’ which released in 2004.

Funnily enough, ‘Apthamitra’ in turn was a remake of 1993 Malayalam film ‘Manichitrathazu’ while ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ was its Bollywood remake.

The trailer boasts some amazing set design, great visuals and a great score by M.M Keeravani, as well as some great CGI as we see a digital panther which looks exceptional.

The trailer for ‘Chandramukhi 2’ looks both interesting, and features Kangana Ranaut in her most intriguing avatar yet. The movie will release on September 15, 2023.

