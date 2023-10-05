‘Baby’, a small film, which stars Anand Deverakonda, Vaishnavi Chaitanya, and Viraj Ashwin in lead roles, received phenomenal success as the cult blockbuster movie of this year.

The film is directed by Sai Rajesh, and produced by SKN, who previously delivered blockbusters like ‘Ee Rojullo’ and ‘Taxiwala’ under Mass Movie Makers. The passionate producer delivered blockbusters with brothers.

Impressed with the skills of director Sai Rajesh and the kind of massive success he gave, the producer SKN gifted a Mercedes Benz car to the director.