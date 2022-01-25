Post the massive success of the Baahubali franchise, the makers had announced a prequel series that will explore the rise of Sivagami played by Ramya Krishnan in the films. The makers had joined hands with Netflix for the OTT release of the series titled, Baahubali: Before The Beginning. However, a recent report by the leading media portal claimed that the project has been shelved but a source close to the development dismisses such rumour.

Advertisement

Reportedly, Mrunal Thakur was roped in to play Sivagami’s character in the prequel while the makers had received a whopping budget of 200 Crores from the streaming giant to produce the series.

Advertisement

As per earlier reports, Baahubali: Before The Beginning which was being directed by Deva Katta was shelved after the team wasn’t happy with the outcome which they shot for over 6 months. However, a source close to the productions has now denied such speculation and claimed that the magnum opus project is indeed happening but it has been paused.

The source told, “Those who have been associated with the project have all been on the same page about the fact that creating India’s first epic series comes with its own set of challenges. The last two years, due to the ongoing pandemic have been full of complexities and hurdles. They have impacted productions across the country and especially so to projects with the scales of Baahubali.”

Reportedly, Netflix is currently reconsidering the project so that they can bring the best version of the incredible story. The team has also hired new creative producers and it is speculated that the company named Bombay Fables, which recently made Decoupled will take over the series.

Baahubali: Before The Beginning will be a prequel to the hit franchise that starred Prabhas in the titular role. The 9 episode show is produced by SS Rajamouli and Netflix. However, there is no confirmation if Mrunal Thakur is still part of the show.

Must Read: Ananya Panday Trolled For Wearing A ‘Tiny’ Blouse; Netizens Say, “Itni Sardi Me Bhi Nautanki Inke Fashion Ki…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube