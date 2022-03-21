Oscar-winner AR Rahman, who is scoring the music for actor-director Parthiban’s upcoming film, ‘Iravin Nizhal’, is impressed by what Parthiban has pulled off in the film and has called the National Award-winner a very, very interesting artiste to work with.

The film, the latest creation from director Radhakrishnan Parthiban, has a run-time of 100 minutes and is the world’s first non-linear single-shot feature film.

Up until now, in the world of cinema, the screenplay of single shot films have been spun based on upcoming or linear events in a story. ‘Iravin Nizhal’ (Shadow of the Night) will be the world’s first non-linear single-shot feature film.

On Saturday, Iravin Nizhal’s first motion poster was released by eminent director Maniratnam. In the motion poster, AR Rahman is seen sharing his views on the film.

Rahman said, “I met Parthiban sir long back and we were supposed to work on a movie called ‘Yellello’. It didn’t work out. It was a very interesting script. So, when he came up with this movie, I was very intrigued and I said, ‘Let’s do this movie’.”

Calling Parthiban a very passionate filmmaker and actor, AR Rahman said, “I was fascinated by the passion he had for cinema and the openness to try new things or new words or new ideas for the score.

“So, when he said it (the film) was going to be made in one shot, I could imagine the movie to be something.

“He also showed me the whole rehearsal. When I saw the movie, I was really surprised that he could achieve so many different things. And from the time I saw the rehearsal to what he had shot, it was completely a quantum shift. He is a very, very interesting artiste to work with,” AR Rahman said.

