Scores of music fans are thrilled that maestro Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja has paid a visit to Oscar winner A.R. Rahman’s music studio in Dubai.

Rahman, who posted a picture with Ilaiyaraaja, on his Instagram timeline wrote, “Such a pleasure welcoming the Maestro to our Firdaus studio…Hope he composes something amazing for the Firdaus orchestra to play in future!”

Both music directors are considered legends by fans of good music all over the world. Interestingly, Rahman was a keyboard player working for Ilaiyaraaja, before turning a music director himself.

The picture of Rahman and Ilaiyaraaja thrilled not just fans but also several top actors and singers, many of whom expressed excitement. Actress Shraddha Srinath, rapper Blaaze, music producer Meghdeep Bose and singer Hariharan were some of those who reacted to the picture of the legends together.

One of the country’s greatest music directors Ilaiyaraaja has announced a sequel to his popular album ‘How to name it’. The composer chose to release a video making the announcement.

He said, “In films, there are sequels, right? There is a Part I, Part II, Part III. ‘Superman I’, ‘Superman 2’, ‘Superman 3’ or a ‘Batman 1,2,3,4.’ I had a thought as to why such a thing should not happen in music. Therefore, ‘How to Name it 2?’ is going to come soon.”

The news has delighted fans as the first album was nothing short of a masterpiece.

The instrumental album, which comprised 10 Indo-western fusion tracks, was widely appreciated for its quality.

