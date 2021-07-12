Advertisement

Telugu actor Allu Sirish is having a “clouds, coffee and words” kind of a Sunday, going by his post on social media.

Sirish posted a picture on Instagram Story. It seems he is sitting on his balcony. A notebook with a pen, his phone and glasses are kept in front of him. The Telugu star seems to be enjoying a cloudy Sunday.

“Clouds, coffee & words kinda day,” Allu Sirish wrote as the caption.

On July 9, the actor shared that he injured his neck courtesy strength training.

On the work front, Allu Sirish was recently seen in the music video of the Hindi track “Vilayati sharaab.” He will soon feature in the Telugu film “Prema Kadanta”, directed by Rakesh Sashii and co-starring Anu Emmanuel.

