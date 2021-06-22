Telugu actor Allu Sirish on Tuesday uploaded the first short video of his new fitness series called “Training Day”. The actor says he wants to share his fitness regime with fans.

“There’s so much informative content available on YouTube and Instagram. I didn’t wanna be yet another (fitness expert) nor am I an expert. I just wanted to share with my audience in super short duration what all I do to stay fit,” Sirish tells IANS.

Allu Sirish also admits he is aware of the responsibility that comes to him with this series.

“Thought a little #fitspo (fit inspiration) will push people to get active. Personally, now that I’ve put out the video, it’s a commitment to myself and the audience that I’ll remain active and fit. I can’t take it easy now,” shares Allu Sirish.

On the work front, Sirish, who was recently seen in the music video of Hindi track “Vilayati Sharaab”, will soon be seen in a Telugu film “Prema Kadanta”. The film directed by Rakesh Sashii also stars actress Anu Emmanuel.

Allu Sirish on Friday shared with fans how he unwinds after a busy day at work.

Sirish uploaded Instagram stories showing fans the joy of having a carrom board at the workplace.

The actor uploaded a story on Instagram featuring snapshots of his office balcony area, with the board in place. Different images show Sirish taking aim and playing carrom, and also captures the skyline beyond the balcony.

“After work’s done, this is what a do at my office,” Allu Sirish wrote.

With a picture that shows him playing, he wrote: “Best multiplayer game IMO.”

The actor uploaded a third story with his fans playing the game.

