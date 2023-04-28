From playing a gangster in Telugu action-comedy film ‘Paisa Vasool’ to portraying a character which demanded a lot of physical strength in his upcoming release ‘Agent’, Vikramjeet Virk has been putting all his efforts to give his best as an actor.

He shared how he prepared for his role in ‘Agent’ and how it is different from previous work.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Vikramjeet shared his experience of playing both roles and how different they were from each other. “Bob Marley was a ruthless gangster, and to play him, I had to understand his psyche and his way of functioning. I had to get into his headspace and bring out his persona on screen. It was a challenging role, and I had to be very careful while playing it.”

He added: “On the other hand, playing a role in ‘Agent’ was entirely different. I had to be sharp, quick-witted, and ready for any challenge that came my way. I had to undergo intense training to get into the character and make it look believable on screen.”

When asked about the challenges he faced while playing a role in ‘Agent’, Vikramjeet said: “Playing the role of Deva in ‘Agent’ required me to be physically fit and mentally sharp. I had to undergo rigorous training to prepare for the role. It was physically demanding, but I enjoyed every bit of it.”

‘Agent’ is a Telugu spy action thriller film which also stars Akhil Akkineni, Dino Morea and Mammootty, and is set to release on April 28.

Vikramjeet was previously seen in ‘Drive’ with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez. He has done several movies in Tollywood, Pollywood and Bollywood.

Must Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s “Hair Growing For Ears” Comments Gets A Nasty “Hair Grows In Many Other Parts” Reply By Telugu Producer Chittibabu

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News