The makers of megastar Chiranjeevi’s upcoming biggie ‘Mega154’ welcomed actress Shruti Haasan on board.

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, the makers made an official announcement regarding the same.

Welcoming the talented, Shruti Haasan on board, the ‘Indra’ actor wrote, “On this Women’s Day, delighted to Welcome you on board @shrutihaasan You bring Woman Power to #Mega154 @MythriOfficial @dirbobby #GKMohan @ThisIsDSP ,” tweeted Chiranjeevi.

‘Mega154’ marks the first-time collaboration for both, Shruti Haasan and Chiranjeevi. Billed to be a mass action drama, ‘Mega154’ is helmed by director Bobby (KS Ravindra).

The Shruti Haasan starrer & much-anticipated movie is produced on a massive scale by Tollywood’s leading production house Mythri Movie Makers. It is reported that the movie is in the initial stages of production and will get on the floors soon.

Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar are producing the film, while GK Mohan is the co-producer.

Devi Sri Prasad who provided several chartbuster albums to Chiranjeevi, will compose music, while Arthur A Wilson handles the cinematography.

Niranjan Devaramane is the editor and AS Prakash is the production designer, while Chiranjeevi’s elder daughter Sushmita Konidela is the costume designer.

While story and dialogue were written by Bobby himself, Kona Venkat and K Chakravarthy Reddy are responsible to write the screenplay.

The writing department also includes Hari Mohana Krishna and Vineeth Potluri.

