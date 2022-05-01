Megastar Chiranjeevi had to face a big debacle as his movie ‘Acharya’, which was released a couple of days ago, failed to create any impact on the audience.

Despite the fact that Telugu superstar’s fans are bitterly disappointed by the flop that was ‘Acharya,’ Chiranjeevi appears to have recovered quite quickly. According to sources, Chiranjeevi is only interested in these projects because he has more than three in the works.

With all eyes on his upcoming films ‘Godfather,’ ‘Bholaa Shankar,’ and another tentatively titled ‘Waltair Veerayya,’ Chiranjeevi will be seen on the sets for his next shooting schedule soon.

Furthermore, Chiranjeevi’s recent interviews show that he is very excited about his upcoming film under Bobby’s direction, tentatively titled ‘Waltair Veerayya.’

Chiranjeevi stated in one of his interviews that his role in the film would treat all of his fans as the story and narrative are quite gripping, similar to his mass role in the film ‘Mutha Mestri.’

Because ‘Acharya’ failed to live up to expectations, superstar’s fans are hoping that the megastar’s upcoming films will be a success.

