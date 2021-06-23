Telugu actor Adivi Sesh took to Instagram to convey a birthday wish to his actor friend Rahul Ravindran on Wednesday.

Sesh uploaded two pictures of himself with Rahul, along with two of their close friends — actor Vennela Kishore and “Saaho” director Sujeeth.

The four of them often refer to themselves as Musketeers.

Sesh captioned the pictures as: “@rahulr_23 Happy birthday ra. Words fall a bit short so I can only say this. You truly have the best heart of anyone I know. My brother. @vennelakish @sujeethsign #Musketeers 4eva.”

Rahul, who is married to singer Chinmayi Sripada, will next be seen in Telugu film “Shyam Singa Roy” and the Tamil untitled remake of the Malayalam film “The Great Indian Kitchen”.

Adivi Sesh has “Major” coming up besides “Hit 2” and “Goodachari 2”.

Telugu actor Adivi Sesh took to social media on Saturday to inform fans that the shoot of his upcoming bilingual film “Major” will resume in July.

The film will release in Hindi and Telugu and be dubbed in Malayalam. It is a biographical drama starring Sesh as 26/11 martyr Sandeep Unnikrishnan. The film marks Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu’s debut as a producer.

Putting up a picture on Instagram with one of the producer of the film, Sharath Chandra, Sesh recalled shooting in Chitkul, Himachal Pradesh, along with the shoot update he shared.

“When we began #MajorTheFilm last year #Chitkul was never colder. But brilliant visuals and amazing people led to great memories. Can’t wait to start filming in July. An Epic Story inspired by the life of #MajorSandeepUnnikrishnan,” he wrote.

“Major” was postponed due to lockdown, with portions of the shooting still to be done. Earlier slated to release on July 2, a new date for the Shashi Kiran Tikka directorial is yet to be announced.

