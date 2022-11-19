Advertisement

The team behind ‘Meet Cute’ dropped the Telugu streaming anthology’s trailer on Thursday. The teaser released recently had introduced the lead characters and showcased their rollercoaster emotions; the trailer offers a sneak peek into the stories.

The trailer begins with the voice-over of ‘Natural Star’ Nani, who is presenting the anthology. He explains the meaning of ‘Meet Cute’: “When two strangers meet accidentally, cute situations, the conversations that they have, and a memory that will last a lifetime.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Some urban love stories with varied emotions between different lovebirds are set to unfold in the OTT series to stream on SonyLIV. The message that the anthology conveys is — “we only fight with those we love, for what we love”.

The anthology is helmed by Deepthi Ganta, the cinematography is by Vasanth Kumar, and the music is by Vijay Bulganin. While Garry B.H. took care of editing, Avinash Kolla is the production designer.

Prashanthi Tipirneni is producing ‘Meet Cute’ under the Wall Poster Cinema banner. The series stars Sathyaraj, Rohini Molleti, Adah Sharma, Varsha Bollamma, Akanksha Singh, Ruhani Sharma, Sunaina, Sanchita Poonacha, Ashwin Kumar, Shiva Kandukuri, Deekshit Shetty, Govind Padmasoorya and Raja in the lead roles.

The anthology will start streaming on Sony Liv on November 25.

On the other hand, there are many other films available to watch on the platform including Bhonsle, Kadakh, Wonder Woman, Chumbak, Bridge Of Spies, 1917, and Appan among others.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

Must Read: Pushpa 2 Creates History As Allu Arjun Fans Take Over Streets All Over India Demanding An Update, Fire Hai Yeh!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News