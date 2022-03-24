Actress Abduction Case: Dileep's Wife Kavya Madhavan May Be Summoned By Probe Team

The probe team, investigating the 2017 actress abduction case in which actor Dileep is the main accused, is likely to serve a notice to his wife and former actress Kavya Madhavan to appear before it.

Dileep, along with others, is also facing a trial for conspiring to kill the officials probing the assault case.

Kerala High Court has given the probe team time till April 15 to complete the probe and hence, apart from his wife, a few other VIPs are also likely to be called in.

Dileep has already been served a notice to appear before them which might take place on Monday.

It was a moral victory for the team when the High Court first refused to suspend the further probe and later a stay sought by the actor into the probe was also nixed.

Late last year, his former friend and director Balachandrakumar had come out in the open against him, disclosing that Dileep was conspiring to eliminate police officials investigating the 2017 actress abduction case in which he is presently out on bail.

However, the actor’s counsel argued that the fresh disclosures were cooked up by the prosecution to book the actor and to fabricate evidence against him after the probe agency failed to find any concrete evidence.

A frontline south Indian heroine had complained that she had been abducted and s*xually assaulted by a gang of goons in 2017 and certain scenes were filmed to blackmail her. After the main accused Sunil was arrested and questioned, Dileep was accused of being the main conspirator in the case and arrested.

According to the prosecution, Dileep, who is presently out on bail after spending two months in jail, had also seen the visuals of the attack on the actress.

Kavya Madhavan is the second wife of Dileep, whom he married after divorce with his first wife another frontline actress Manju Warrier who has since returned to acting.

Kavya has quit the film industry post her wedding.

