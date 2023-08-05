Popular Tamil, Malayalam actor Bala on Saturday denied of threatening a YouTuber. The actress was responding after news surfaced that the Thrikkakara police have registered a case against the actor on the charge of trespassing into an apartment and threatening YouTuber Aju Alex.

According to Alex, it was on Friday evening that Bala along with three others barged into the house of his friend Abdul Khader and started threatening him using a gun.

Alex said at the time Bala was present he was not there and only his friend was there. Bala, according to Alex, appeared to be upset over a post of his in YouTube channel ‘Chekuthan’, which runs programms on current affairs and films.

Alex said that in a fit of rage Bala destroyed the backdrops used for content creations and threw out the clothes in the room.

But Bala however denied of doing any wrong as in the complaint.

The Thrikkakara Police have summoned Bala to appear before them.

