Mahesh Babu has agreed to provide the voice-over for Chiranjeevi’s ‘Acharya’, according to an intriguing claim on social media.

Advertisement

The yet-to-be-released ‘Acharya’ will reportedly begin with a voice-over by Telugu star Mahesh Babu, through which the entire story will be established.

Advertisement

Mahesh Babu has also finished the dubbing process for this part, a source added. However, an official announcement is still pending.

The film is generating a lot of buzz because it features megastar Chiranjeevi and his son Ram Charan in key roles for the first time. The excitement surrounding the release of ‘Acharya’ has been doubled now that Mahesh Babu has agreed to lend his voice to the film.

Mahesh Babu previously provided the voice-over for Pawan Kalyan’s super hit ‘Jalsa,’ which received a massive response.

Koratala Siva has helmed ‘Acharya’, which will hit the screens on April 29.

Must Read: Allu Arjun Turns Down Tobacco Endorsement Offer Worth A Hefty Sum For His Fans?

Be a part of our community to get the latest Tamil cinema news, Telugu film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube