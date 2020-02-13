To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You Review: Where’s The LOVE?

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You Review: After the success of first film, we all have waited for more than a year to witness this amusing teen love story.

Cast: Lana Condor, Noah Centineo, Anna Cathcart, Trezzo Mahoro, Madeleine Arthur, Emilija Baranac, Kelcey Mawema, Jordan Fisher, Ross Butler, Sarayu Blue, John Corbett and Holland Taylor

Director: Michael Fimognari

In 2018, Netflix gave us an adorable teenage rom-com called ‘To All The Boys I Loved Before’. Lara Jean (played by Lana Conodor) and Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo) became our favourite. By the end of the film, we all found ourselves rooting for these two.

The sequel, To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You starts with Lara Jean and Peter Kavinsky officially being in a relationship. They have their first date, romantic nights and share Valentine’s gifts with each other. However, twist in the tale is when John Ambrose (played by Jordan Fisher) enters the picture. When LJ’s sister sends the letters to all of elder sister’s crushes, one of them is also addressed to John Ambrose. He even responds to LJ about the letter and our girl is in a confused state of mind.

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You Review:

Considering how entertaining and cutesy the first part was, the expectations from Michael Fimognari were definitely high. We all wanted to see how Lara and Peter’s relationship blooms and wanted to witness their chemistry. It’s okay if there were external factors leading to confusions in their equation, but that isn’t an excuse for a flat or boring romantic chemistry between our leads.

Call it inadequate efforts in performance or failure in direction of showing that craze of a first teen relationship, Lara Jean and Peter Kavinsky come across very off as a couple. A chai and samosa have a better chemistry when put together in a plate!

Jordan Fisher’s John Ambrose is quite a charming boy. However, twists and drama the makers added in this ‘triangle love story’ was typical and disinteresting. If it wasn’t for the good music and the good-looking Jordan whose scenes I enjoyed watching, I don’t think I would have even watched the film till the end.

Final Verdict:

Overall, you can skip watching To All The Boys: P.S. I Love You if you expected an A-plus romantic film. But if you wish to see LJ & PK’s romance, better watch the first one twice. If you still decide to watch this, you’ll keep looking at the screen and complaining, “Where’s the love?”

Rating: 1.5/5 Stars

