To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before fame Lana Condor is finally engaged as she finds her real-life Peter Kavinsky in her longtime boyfriend, actor and musician Anthony De La Torre. The couples announced this great news on their respective social media handles.

Lana, who gained immense famous for her role as Lara Jean Covey in Netflix’s To All The Boys franchise, first entered Hollywood through her debut in X-Men: Apocalypse.

Yesterday (28th January), Lana Condor revealed the news of her engagement with her longtime boyfriend, Anthony De La Torre. Taking to her Instagram account, the actress shared the pleasant news with a few photographs from the ceremony. While she shared the post, the actress penned down a note in the caption, which read, “Saying YES was the easiest decision I’ve ever made. I consider myself the absolute luckiest woman alive to live in your sphere. Aside from my father, without a doubt, you are the greatest man in the world. Emmy & Timmy said it’s about time mommy & daddy got engaged!!!”

Lana Condor’s caption further read, “Anthony worked with the INCREDIBLE Vietnamese female owned @parisjewellerscanada to design the most stunning piece I’ve ever seen! The fact he knew how important it was to me that he’d collaborate w/ a Vietnamese company to help design my ring is a testament to just how truly thoughtful he always is. I cannot wait to be your wife, baby. I love you a million times over.”

The post has received a lot of love from Lana’s fans and friends around the world. Among others, the actress’ co-workers in the industry also came up to shower her with love. While actor Noah Centineo congratulated the couple by sharing the news on his Instagram story, Olivia Munn commented saying, “CONGRATS!!!”. Rachel Zegler also commented on the post saying, “CONGRATULATIONS MY LOVE OH MY GOD.” Dianne Dona also commented saying, “AHHHHHHHHH!!!!!! This is absolutely amazing!!!! Over the moon for you two, congratulations!! (followed by crying emoji)”

Apart from her friends, Lana’s fans were also immensely happy about the news and showered the post with lots of hearts. While many of her fans spammed the heart emoji on the post, there were many who congratulated the couple adding the fire and heart-faced emoji.

On the professional front, Lana Condor who was last seen in, To All the Boys: Always and Forever is presently working on her next project, Moonshot. The film will also star Cole Sprouse, Manson Gooding, Emily Rudd, and Zach Braff. The rom-com film is scheduled to release on HBO Max.

