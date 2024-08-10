At the D23 fan event in Anaheim, California, Walt Disney Studios shared a full new trailer of the upcoming movie Mufasa: The Lion King. The movie is a prequel to 2019’s blockbuster live-action film The Lion King.

Mufasa will explore the origin story of the iconic character, tracing his journey from an orphaned cub to becoming the legendary king of the Pride Lands. Furthermore, the movie will delve into his relationship with his brother Taka, also known as Scar. The viewers will also get to see appearances from Simba, Kiara, and Nala’s daughter, as well as the beloved duo Timon and Pumbaa.

The new trailer shows an intriguing approach of the classic Disney franchise, as the movie focuses on the early relationship between Mufasa and his brother, Taka, long before he becomes Scar. The trailer further highlights a surprising element where a young Taka saves Mufasa from being eaten by alligators, offering a fresh perspective on their bond. Mufasa: The Lion King will explore the complexities of Mufasa and his brother’s relationship in a deeper way.

The first teaser of the roaring wild story was released in April, which featured narration from Rafiki and a first look at young Mufasa with background music Circle of Life.

The return of the animated film will also include actors who voiced the characters in the 2019 chapter. Beyonce, Donald Glover, Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, and John Kani will return for their respective roles as Nala, Simba, Pumbaa, Timon, and Rafiki. In addition to them, the newcomers include Aaron Pierre as young Mufasa, Kelvin Harrison Jr. as young Scar, Tiffany Boone as Sarabi, Mads Mikkelsen as Kiros, Thandiwe Newton as Eshe, Lennie James as Obasi, and Blue Ivy Carter, making her debut as Kiara.

Fans can also expect some new original songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda, who is known for her musical contributions to other Disney animated movies like Encanto and Moana. Reflecting on her work in The Lion King, she shared, “The Lion King has an incredible musical legacy with music from some of the greatest songwriters around, and I’m humbled and proud to be a part of it. It’s been a joy working alongside Barry Jenkins to bring Mufasa’s story to life, and we can’t wait for audiences to experience this film in theaters.”

Additionally, director Barry Jenkins shared at Disney’s D23 Expo in 2022, “What you’ll learn from the story is that Mufasa is who he is … because of the family and the friends that he has. And so I saw myself in that. I thought: ‘This is a really beautiful story to tell.’”

Mufasa: The Lion King will arrive in theaters on December 20, 2024.

