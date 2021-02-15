Bombay Begums Trailer Review: After Lipstick Under My Burkha, Made In Heaven & Dolly Kitty Aur Chamakte Sitare, Alankrita Shrivastava is back with Netflix series, Bombay Begums. The trailer has been released recently and it promises to be an interesting watch.

Bombay Begums has Pooja Bhatt, Shahana Goswami, Amruta Subhash, Aadhya Anand, Plabita Borthakur, Rahul Bose and others playing the pivotal roles. First of all a big round of applause for Pooja Bhatt for making her comeback with this project. Well, it looks like a success as far as the trailer is concerned.

BB is a story of 5 women from various sections of society who come together to fight all the odds. Like many other women, they want to earn a place for themselves in society and work. But what differentiates them from others is that they don’t bow down in front of obstacles. No matter how bold, incorrect or unconventional it may appear.

Not saying it’s copied from Churails, but it looked like the show has taken major inspiration from the Pakistani TV show which started streaming on Zee5 last year. What do you think?

But apart from a bold story, Bombay Begum seems to boast of some really stunning performances from its star cast and amazing direction.

The official synopsis of the show reads as, ‘Five women, five different worlds, five different perspectives. Meet the five Begums who find themselves racing and facing obstacles threatening to pull them down. Watch each unique personality fight against her roadblocks and emerge victorious! Netflix just dropped the trailer of its upcoming series – Bombay Begums – which tells a very relevant and unconventional story of women uplifting women through situations that will surely strike a chord with every Indian woman. Follow the lives of five women living and hustling in Mumbai, the city of dreams, as they break societal shackles and glass ceilings to conquer love, careers and relationships by standing up for each other.’

Bombay Begums will start streaming on Netflix on March 8. Are you looking forward to it?

