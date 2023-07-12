Star cast: Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Henry Czerny & others

Director: Christopher McQuarrie

Producers: Tom Cruise & Christopher McQuarrie

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One Box Office Review: Pre-Release Buzz & Impression

Tom Cruise is undoubtedly one of the biggest superstars currently present on our planet and in India too, the name is brand in itself. In television and the digital world, his movies enjoy a good viewership. Out of all the movies he has done, Tom is hugely popular for his Mission: Impossible franchise and it’s no surprise that the 7th instalment has been enjoying a strong buzz on the ground.

Ever since the film was announced, action lovers have been excited to catch it. Over the course of its making, Dead Reckoning Part One grabbed the limelight with regular online leaks featuring Tom’s jaw-dropping moments. Sometimes I doubt if these leaks are intentional, but anyways, they did their job well of raising the anticipation.

It’s one of those films which don’t really require much promotion, and still, people book their tickets to watch it first-day first show. After sensing the ground-level buzz, MI 7 looked like an affair to mark a good start of above 15 crores and become one of the top grossers from Hollywood in India in recent times.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One Box Office Review: Initial Start, Positives & Negatives

In today’s time, especially after the Covid pandemic, a good start has become a very important factor. Even though having legs at the box office is above all, a healthy or strong opening day really makes a difference. And here, on its day 1, Mission: Impossible 7 has managed to turn the ignition on!

The film has turned out to be the biggest opener ever for Tom Cruise, with the IMAX version showing really good occupancy. Speaking about my own experience, my IMAX show scheduled at 10 am had about 45-50 people. That speaks a lot about the on-ground buzz.

Talking about positives, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One has got a good release across the country with 2500 or more screens showcasing it. There’s no major competition present in theatres, and the film has an open run for straight 9 days as Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer and Margot Robbie led Barbie releases on 21st July. By the time these two biggies arrive, the Tom Cruise starrer would have added maximum numbers to its kitty. It’s not a typical multiplex film, and there’s a strong chance that it might see good footfalls in B and C centres too.

Now coming to the negatives, Mission: Impossible 7 is strictly for action movie lovers, and it’s more of an attraction to youths. Of course, there’s a scope for the older audience too, but the main force would be the young audience. Another hurdle is the length; it’s not a 3-hour film, but still, it seems a bit lengthy, which might put off some viewers and eventually affect word-of-mouth.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One Box Office Review: Final Verdict

On the whole, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is another winner in the making at the Indian box office. It enjoys the advantage of an extended 5-day extended weekend and will reap maximum wealth during the same. In the lifetime run, the film will comfortably cross the mark of 100 crores, thus giving Tom Cruise his first century in India.

Also aiming to be the third highest-grossing Hollywood film at the Indian box office (post-pandemic) after Avatar: The Way Of Water and Spider-Man: No Way Home, MI 7 is expected to earn 120-135 crores.

