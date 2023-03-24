Star cast: Keanu Reeves, Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, Lance Reddick, Laurence Fishburne, Ian McShane & Shamier Anderson

Director: Chad Stahelski

Producers: Chad Stahelski, Basil Iwanyk & Erica Lee

John Wick: Chapter 4 Box Office Review: Pre-Release Buzz & Impression

Keanu Reeves is undoubtedly a popular Hollywood star but hasn’t found the kind of penetration in the Indian market as expected. His films are quite popular on TV telecasts and the actor is still widely known for his The Matrix. Sadly, the actor hasn’t tasted any resounding success at the Indian box office. Speaking about his latest film, John Wick 4 is witnessing a decent buzz and is limited to the audience who are familiar with the actor, John Wick franchise and such neo-noir action thrillers.

The trailer was a good one and did its job it getting the attention of its targeted audience. Even the marketing has been decent enough and the film managed to create awareness around its theatrical release. So overall, it looked like a film which would take a respectable start and then eventually grow depending upon the word-of-mouth.

John Wick: Chapter 4 Box Office Review: Initial Start, Positive & Negatives

John Wick: Chapter 4 has surprisingly taken a better start than expected at the Indian box office. The morning samples showed occupancy in double-digits and with highly positive word-of-mouth coming in, the footfalls have picked for afternoon shows all across the country. Speaking about my experience, I watched the 8:45 am show (English version) in IMAX 2D and there were around 15-17 people in an audi including me. That’s good enough occupancy for a morning show!

Now talking about positives, John Wick 4 is carrying highly positive reports from all across the country.

Many are calling it the ‘best action film ever’ which is enough to attract the eyeballs of action movie lovers. It has a stage set for itself as after a decent start, the film has a chance to capitalise on tomorrow and Sunday, thus packing a healthy opening weekend. Apart from this Keanu Reeves starrer, there’s no major release present in theatres. Anubhav Sinha’s Bheed has a limited audience base, which will cause no harm. Other than that, all others are old releases. Also, not to forget that it has released in premium formats like IMAX and 4DX, which will give an additional boost in earnings.

Now coming to the negatives, the biggest and main concern is John Wick: Chapter 4’s length which is almost 3 hours. It’s definitely not everyone’s cup of tea and it might feel too much to handle for some. Other than that, the genre isn’t an out-and-out commercial. It’s a dark neo-noir action thriller. In India, the genre is yet to build its larger audience base and is still a dicey one.

John Wick: Chapter 4 Box Office Review: Final Verdict

On the whole, John Wick: Chapter 4 will enjoy its theatrical run with a targetted audience base, i.e. youth. It has a free run until Ajay Devgn’s Bholaa and Nani’s Dasara arrive on Thursday. With most of the boxes getting ticked, Keanu Reeves is all set to get his highest earner in India as the film is expected to earn between 55-70 crores in the lifetime run.

