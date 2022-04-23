Jersey Star Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur, Pankaj Kapur, Ronit Kamra, Geetika Mehandru

Jersey Producers: Dil Raju, Suryadevara Naga Vamsi, Aman Gill

Jersey Box Office Review: Expectations

With Kabir Singh (more than Padmaavat) Shahid Kapoor not only earned a huge blockbuster to his name, he rubbished the criticism of many trade-pundits waving him off from being a ‘BO puller’ (the one who has the ability to attract a huge chunk of the audience just by his/her Present). With Jersey, Shahid coincidentally (or very smartly planned) has followed a similar formula he did for Kabir Singh.

What’s the formula, you might ask? Take an already loved film from any other film industry (here, it’s been Telugu both the times), retain its filmmaker and ask him to pan a similar story for a different set of audience. While Kabir Singh did wonders for everyone involved in the project (not for their social media accounts though), Jersey is on an altogether different tangent here. Kabir Singh had two solid things going in its favour, a chartbuster music album and the tadka of ‘massy flavour’ in its storyline. Though Jersey’s songs are hummable, they’re nowhere near the Kabir Singh album level.

Jersey Box Office Review: Impact

The whole point of comparing Jersey’s buzz with Kabir Singh is to set a base of how this won’t be as huge. For those who haven’t seen Nani’s version, Jersey’s trailer very well showcased the fact that it’ll be heavy on drama with cricket being just the backdrop. It delivers what it promises and more! Gowtam Tinnanuri proves how you can mould a similar story two different times for two different sets of people.

But, owing to multiple delayed release dates and the whole ‘South’ Hindi films domination, Jersey’s impact, unfortunately, won’t reach what it ideally should’ve. Under different circumstances, this surely would’ve earned much higher than what it’ll now. The feeling of netizens on the internet regarding this film is so strong that on its release day, two things trended on Twitter ‘#BoycottBollywood, #BoycottJersey’. But, as it’s rightly said: If a film is good, it will find its audience, if not today, tomorrow.

Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey got released on 2450 screens (as per Pinkvilla). Though it’s a better scenario than clashing with the monstrous KGF: Chapter 2, still it’ll face the ongoing heat spread by Yash starrer. The first day is looking somewhere to be in the range of 7-9 crore, which will be counted as an okay start.

Jersey Box Office Review: Final Verdict

Though Shahid Kapoor hits it out of the stadium in the film, the lifetime of this film will heavily depend on good-to-great word of mouth (WOM) It’ll face Heropanti 2, Runway 34 next week and Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness in the week after, so it’s a tough journey ahead.

As per the current buzz, the lifetime collection of Jersey seems to be somewhere in the ballpark of 70 crore. This could go higher depending on where its WOM lies, but as we already mentioned, under different circumstances this boundary could’ve been a sixer.

