Indoo Ki Jawani Box Office Review: Star Cast: Kiara Advani, Aditya Seal, Mallika Dua, Iqbal Khan, Rajesh Jais, Rakesh Bedi, Raghav Raj Kakker, Shivam Kakar, Chittaranjan Tripathy, Alka Badola Kaushal, Rajendra Sethi, Jitendra Rajput

Director: Abir Sengupta

Produced By: T-Series, Emmay Entertainment & Electric Apples

Indoo Ki Jawani Box Office Review: Expectations

Kiara Advani in her 6 years long Bollywood career has managed to make a huge mark. While she has done big films like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kabir Singh, Good Newwz and Laxmii in her career so far, her upcoming projects are also very interesting ones. Yes, I am talking about Shershaah, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Jugg Jugg Jeeyo.

Meanwhile, she plays the title role in her latest theatrical release Indoo Ki Jawani. The film which brings Kiara in the forefront for the first time was earlier slated to release on June 5, 2020 but got postponed due to pandemic. Now it has happened to be one of the early Bollywood films to hit cinemas in India post lockdown.

Indoo Ki Jawani is a limited budget film which features known faces but not someone who can pull the audience to cinemas in huge numbers. Still, it promises to be a fun entertainer so the trade is expecting the film to end the dry days of cinemas at least.

Indoo Ki Jawani Box Office Review: Impact

Indoo Ki Jawani released on Dec 11 and I watched it in the best cinema in Chandigarh. However, it was painful to see that only three people including me came to watch it. The scenario in bigger cities is better but not encouraging.

The film is a light entertainer and those who watch are likely to enjoy it. But when the opening is so low how much the word of mouth is going to help? In this case, the film could’ve done better if it was a really compelling watch. Even though it’s an enjoyable affair, it doesn’t come across as a ‘Must Watch’ which can evoke FOMO among the audience.

Then there’s the irony of reach. Indoo Ki Jawani will mostly appeal to the audience in smaller cities. But the problem is that its promos and music haven’t been popular enough to reach the masses. Without being aware of the film, how will the audience come to the cinemas to watch it? At the same time whatever visibility the film has got, it has got in big cities. Unfortunately, not many in the big cities will be able to enjoy it.

Indoo Ki Jawani Box Office Review: Final Verdict

Overall, Indoo Ki Jawani’s merits are far less than the resistance it faces at the box office. First of all, there’s COVID-19 pandemic which is enough to affect a huge part of the business. Then there’s a lack of reach and buzz.

Also, the film started on a very bad note today in single screens and non-national multiplexes. There were differences among makers and exhibitors regarding Content Delivery Charge and for the same reason it didn’t release in at least 400 cinemas. However, in the evening, the exhibitors got the approval and the film finally released in these properties.

In a situation like this, Indoo Ki Jawani won’t be able to make any mark at the box office. Though it has a free run of two weeks, it will be tough for the film to do a lifetime business of 5 crores.

