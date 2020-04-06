OMG! Mallika Dua’s Ugly Verbal Spat With Ekta Kapoor: “None Of My Earnings Come From Her”

TV czarina Ekta Kapoor and comedian Mallika Dua are two very strong women of the entertainment industry and are known for calling a spade what it is. However, things got ugly between the two after a certain post that Mallika shared on her social media handle did not go down well with Ekta or her fans.

It all began when Mallika shared a post on her official Instagram handle that read, “To people who fear they aren’t “massy” enough in their appeal and get sad about that. Don’t. It’s good. Great in fact. Masses don’t know shit. Look who they brought to power in India, America, UK, Brazil, Russia etc etc etc. There’s great comfort in knowing you don’t appeal to complete morons. If you’re a crowd pleaser to a largely idiotic crowd you need to rethink your brand.” She captioned her post with: “Majority se bully hone ki koi zaroorat nahin. This for creators especially.”

However, Ekta Kapoor chose to differ for Dua’s opinion and commented on her post saying, “Ppl cannot b categorized as mass n class! If ur brand appeals to d masses – great, to d classes – great, to no one – great too! An inclusive society doesn’t encourage high brow intellect but empathy that goes beyond religion intellect creed n class! My two bits.”

While what looked like a healthy exchange of ideas got nasty when a user commented in favour of Ekta Kapoor and called Dua insecure. Not someone to keep mum, Mallika gave it back to the user in sass when she said, “none of my earnings come from @ektarkapoor and we are both well aware of that. This is way beyond your scope of understanding because you’re essentially an attention seeker who’s confusing Instagram for genuine access and influence to people who don’t know or care what you think.”

