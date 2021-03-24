Godzilla Vs Kong Box Office Review: Star Cast: Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Kaylee Hottle

Advertisement

Director: Adam Wingard

Producers: Thomas Tull, Jon Jashni, Brian Rogers, Mary Parent, Alex Garcia & Eric McLeod

Godzilla Vs Kong Box Office Review: Expectations

There are a lot of childhood memories attached to Godzilla and King Kong movies. It was one of the best popcorn entertainments watching them sweeping off the cities like some blocks in a board game. Even repeat watchings on TV never bored us. Hence only the thought of witnessing the two biggest cinematic monsters while having a face-off on the big screen gives goosebumps.

Advertisement

The trailer of Godzilla vs Kong gave a sneak-peek to what’s coming up and it made everyone excited as hell. As the Hollywood biggie releases at the Indian box office one week before its release in the US, the excitement is pretty high.

However, these are troubled times in which the film is releasing. On one side there’s the pandemic and on the other, many students are either busy with exams or their preparations. The response to the film, in this case, may not be in burst mode but slowly depending on the audience’s convenience.

Godzilla Vs Kong Box Office Review: Impact

As you would imagine after watching the trailer, Godzilla vs Kong is a Dhamaakedaar entertainer. As the first scene of this Warner Bros’ latest biggie rolls on the big screen, you feel lucky to have survived the pandemic. The grandeur, the larger than life characters (two biggest monsters on one screen), the background score, everything about the film feels like a pat on the back of cinema lovers who desperately waited for the big screen entertainment to come back.

I won’t go into the technical and script details of the film because that’s what has been covered in our movie review already. But I’d say that post-lockdown, this is only the second film which I’ve watched in an almost Housefull cinema hall. The last time it happened was for the January release, Master starring Thalapathy Vijay & Vijay Sethupathi.

There are several scenes in the film which will totally blow your mind and each of them is more valuable than the ticket price. Watch the post-interval scene when they take Kong to the hollow earth. The whole sequence is so visually appealing. The Godzilla and Kong face-off is also exciting and the ending is pretty satisfying.

Now the content packaging is exciting enough but the makers want to treat the audience with next-level entertainment. It was a 4DX setup so the charm of the film got doubled and the experience was totally immersive. The background score and music gave the audience a high of another level altogether.

Many of the people who will watch Godzilla vs Kong in theatres will like to watch it in cinemas twice or even thrice.

Godzilla Vs Kong Box Office Review: Final Verdict

Godzilla Vs Kong has taken a good start at the box office considering the time it has released in. The initial reports in fact suggest that it may have a better Day 1 total in India compared to Roohi and Mumbai Saga. The film has received an amazing response in 4DX format something that was visible even in the advance booking trends. The Southern cities have also performed well in the morning shows.

Godzilla vs Kong has got a wide release in India but it may get some competition from the new Hindi release, Saina this Friday. However, after that, there’s no major release in April until Thalaivi & Bunty Aur Babli 2 on April 23.

The Warner Bros’ Monster Film has good chances to be 1st Hollywood film to touch 50 crores mark in India post lockdown. But that will depend on a lot of factors. A 40 crores approx lifetime looks very much achievable for it right now.

Must Read: Anthony Mackie On The Avengers’ Income: “Always Believed It Was Tony Stark, Because He Owns An Audi Dealership Somewhere”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube