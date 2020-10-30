Bheemasena Nalamaharaja Review: Arvinnd Iyer Has Sumptuous Starters But There’s Too Much Salt In The Main Course

Bheemasena Nalamaharaja Movie Review Rating: 2.5/5 Stars (Two and a half star)

Star Cast: Aravinnd Iyer, Arohi Narayan, Priyanka Thimmesh, Achyuth Kumar and ensemble.

Director: Karthik Saragur

What’s Good: That a story can be built with tragedy and love both around food.

What’s Bad: How quickly that aforementioned point is forgotten.

Loo Break: Not in the first half. You can stay in for the complete second.

Watch or Not?: It will be devil of me if I say there isn’t any good for you in here. There is, but the makers suddenly take a random turn and forget what they were aiming. On that note, you can miss this one.

Bheemasena Nalamaharaja’s baseline is how food connects the soul and even destinies. An orphan who grows up to be a skilled chef is connected to a girl since a very young age through a tragedy. Years later they meet, fall in love and get married. One more tragedy takes away the said girls memory, and now this is a quest to get it back.

Bheemasena Nalamaharaja Movie Review: Script Analysis

As said, the movie begins on a very interesting note. Two people obsessed with food at different levels. The girl Vedavalli is fond of eating. Be it the dosa her mom makes or the everything that is baked in her father’s Bombay Iyengar Bakery. Latthesh played by Aravinnd Iyer is fond of cooking. He even dreams of a woman (who he calls his mother) cooking a sumptuous meal.

Now, this is a very interesting trajectory to dig our teeth deep on. But what happens instead is that however delicious and unique the starter looks, the main course takes away all the excitement for it. What we are instead left with is the same staple content that we have been consuming for ages.

Meanwhile, one good part at the writing level by Karthik Saragur is also using the imagination of a character to see Latthesh as an iconic mythology warrior. This was a fantastic insight into the love for food these people have. But just like everything else, this is forgotten too.

Bheemasena Nalamaharaja Movie Review: Star Performance

Aravinnd Iyer deserves a major chunk of the credit to hold this fast sinking ship with his childlike innocence. It helps when he shows his rage, it hits because you by now didn’t expect it from him.

Priyanka Thimmesh also impresses with the limited ground she gets to play. Achyuth Kumar, as the cruel father, is doing his job quite nicely.

Arohi Narayan, on the other hand, is what she should not be. She is loud when not wanted, and over-expressive at times when subtlety would have done wonders.

Special mention and appreciations for Chitrali Tejpal, who plays young Veda. The child actor brings the perfect childlike confidence and vulnerability when needed. It is in her parts that I was the most invested. Be it her tasting various baked delicacies. Or breaking a chicken bone in anger, the girl has a range and an impressive one.

Bheemasena Nalamaharaja Movie Review: Direction, Music

Writer-director Karthik Saragur enters this ship with a bright idea. But due to various reasons it stays bright just in the idea. It is a story that needed everything to be perfect. The premise is not above the surface; there is depth.

Won’t deny, the film has some beautiful cinematography and crisp editing. Music also plays a very important role in this universe. The sound department has done wonders. In the dullest moments of the film, the music comes out as a saviour.

Bheemasena Nalamaharaja Movie Review: The Last Word

Bheemasena Nalamaharaja suffers the curse of the second half. Not just that, it also loses the track suddenly. It is a classic example of how one should sometime refrain from taking staple roots. Unique ideas require risky routes.

Two and a half stars

Bheemasena Nalamaharaja Trailer

Bheemasena nalamaharaja releases on 29th October, 2020.

