Avengers: Endgame Movie Review (Video) – What Happened When Deepika Padukone Met Thanos!

Avengers: Endgame Movie Review (Video) – Yes, it’s finally here and everyone is wallowing in the pain of the ‘the end’ but you know who can’t keep their lameness calm? Umesh Punwani & Jaideep Trivedi.

Who are they? Our latest self-acclaimed ‘backchods’ (as they would like to call themselves) video reviewers. They’re back after the Kalank roast and this time it’s something else. Don’t miss the mad fun!

Before jumping to the video, read some very interesting facts about the film. No, they don’t have any spoilers and it would be better for you to know before you watch the gargantuan finale. Also, don’t forget to drop your feedback about the video and they can literally review anything (from Bhai’s bracelet to Sachin’s helmet), just recommend.

Recently, Avengers: Endgame co-director Joe Russo said Indian audiences played an important role in making of the highly-anticipated Marvel movie. How? Read it yourself.

“There was a recording of Indian audience watching the ‘Avengers: Infinity War‘ and the cheer when Thor lands in Wakanda… The cheers sounded like (coming from) a football stadium. We used to listen to that recording whenever we would get tired (working) on ‘…Endgame’ because it took us a very long time and it was a difficult movie to finish,” said Joe, one-half of the Russo brothers.

The brothers are also planning to make a documentary on Stan Lee.

“We love Stan Lee and I think it’s incredibly special that ‘…Endgame’ will be his final cameo. We are fascinated by the life of Stan Lee and we are actually developing a little something that has to do with his work in the history of Marvel,” Anthony told IANS here.

Directed by Russo brothers, “Avengers: Endgame” is the culmination of over 20 Marvel movies. It stars actors like Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, and Scarlett Johansson.

