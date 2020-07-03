WWE Hall Of Famer Edge Recalls The Moment When He Tore His Triceps In A Match Against Randy Orton At Backlash

WWE Hall of famer and former 11 times World Champion Edge has come a long way in his career. In his career spanning close to 2 decades, the ‘Rated R Superstar’ has been part of some gruesome matches in WWE history. The veteran wrestler who retired back in 2011 had often made his appearances as a guest in the wrestling show. But it was early this year, he shook WWE Universe by participating in the Royal Rumble match. Though he didn’t win it, he didn’t fail to impress his fans across the globe with his intense performance.

Fast-forward to March this year Edge went one on one with his former friend and now arch-rival Randy Orton in a last man standing match at Wrestlemania 36, which the former won. Following which it was last month when the former ‘Rated RKO’ teammates agreed for one more match at Backlash which was won by Randy Orton.

After the match, it was revealed that Edge has suffered a torn triceps, following which he underwent surgery late last month is currently recovering at home. In a recent interview with his friend and former six-time world champion Booker-T in latter’s podcast ‘The Hall Of Fame With Booker T & Brad Gilmore’, Edge revealed the exact moment in his match at Backlash when he felt that his triceps has been torn.

As Edge said, “So, we’re doing this match and we’re having a blast and, you know, we got a cue at one point, I think it was like 35 minutes, and I was like, Woah, alright. I’m okay, I’m feeling great. This is awesome.”

“I did a Springboard into the second RKO and I went, Oh, okay. I’ve got the cold sweats and I feel like I’m gonna throw up. That’s usually a sign. Now, that’s where it popped and I thought, Okay, I’ve got a little bit left in the tank to finish this out. And then we got it finished.” added the Hall Of Famer.

The 11-time world champion also stated that after his surgery, his surgeon had mentioned to him that there were chances that he went into the match with already partially torn triceps because the tissue was already very diseased. The wrestler also recalled how his elbow had probably been bugging him for about a month but it would only bug him then when he did chest or triceps

But never the less Edge is satisfied with the fact that even in that situation (partially torn triceps) he lasted in the match that was termed as ‘Greatest Wrestling Match Ever’ for over good 45 minutes.

