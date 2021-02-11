Amid all the odds and low television ratings, Edge is amongst those rare things which have turned out to be highly successful for WWE. Ever since he returned in Royal Rumble 2020, the rated R superstar has been a viewers’ attraction.

For the unversed, Adam Copeland, popularly known as the rated R superstar suffered a serious neck injury and had to retire in 2011. Post that the pro-wrestler was inducted into Hall Of Fame. And then at 2020’s men’s Royal Rumble, he returned in the best shape and fitness of his career ever. He’s been unstoppable since then.

Keeping all these aside, do you know how much WWE pays Edge to perform on a yearly basis? Here’s the answer. As per Dave Meltzer, the superstar has signed a deal in 2020, as per which he makes $3 million per year. The deal comprises of a 3-year contract.

Meanwhile, as of now, Edge is enjoying a great push as he won Royal Rumble 2021 and will be seen in the main event match at Wrestlemania 37.

Recently, the spear machine himself shared the good news with fans about being a full-time performer on the roster. He also took a cryptic dig at part-timers like Goldberg and Brock Lesnar who only appear for the main event and not for weekly shows.

In a talk with CBS Sports, Edge said, “That’s not why I came back (for being a part-timer). I didn’t just want to do regurgitated greatest hits. I wanted to come back because I wanted to tell compelling stories. I wanted to get in with a lot of talent so that… I could impart wisdom from 29 years of doing this, in terms of trying to tell a story, that’s really exciting for me. I love so much of this talent, and it’s exciting to be able to get in with them.”

“I came back committed to this. After my family, this is my top priority. If I’m asked to be in a title program heading into WrestleMania? I’m here every week. That’s the way I operate. I’m not going to be a guy who comes in for one week and floats off for eight weeks. If I’m involved and I’m in the mix, I’m going to be here every week because that’s how I operate,” Edge added further.

