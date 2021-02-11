Dolph Ziggler is ‘showing to the world’ his potential in WWE. His presence in the company is now for over one and half-decade, and during the period he has been pushed on several occasions by Vince McMahon. So, it was really surprising to see Ziggler’s brother Ryan Nemeth debuting on rival promotion, AEW.

It was towards the January end when Ryan made his AEW debut in a match against Hangman Page. Interestingly, Ryan had been associated with WWE from 2011 to 2013 under NXT and different brands. The 36-year-old returned Elite Wrestling on yesterday’s episode.

Ryan Nemeth had a promo on AEW where he addressed himself as smart and Hollywood hunk. He fetched nothing but lots of boos from the audience. Now, to all such stuff, Dolph Ziggler has reacted in his usual cocky style. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “I don’t even LIKE Ryan.”

I don’t even LIKE Ryan https://t.co/oPGRZejjfQ — Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) February 10, 2021

It will be interesting to see how Ryan Nemeth reacts to his brother Dolph Ziggler’s comment.

As of now, Ziggler is a part of the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions with Robert Roode.

