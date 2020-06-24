WWE: Chris Jericho Makes A SHOCKING Revelation About His Match With Dean Ambrose

Chris Jericho is undoubtedly one of the best performers WWE ever had. He got a push by the company on several occasions, but somewhat, even experts think that the star deserved even more. Though Y2J left the company for rivals, AEW, he’s still loved by WWE arena.

Despite being a big name in WWE, Chris Jericho’s relations were not that great with the ‘main’ people of the company. He has been very vocal about his differences and also opened up on John Cena’s attitude of crushing the new talents. Now, recently, he made one more revelation which truly came as a shocker. It was related to his title match against Dean Ambrose (Jon Moxley) at WWE Live event of 2016.

On Twitter, one user posted a picture comprising match card of WWE’s 2016 Live event held in Asheville, North Carolina (July 2016). It even had a fixture between Chris Jericho and Dean Ambrose for World Heavyweight Championship. To user’s surprise, Jericho retweeted the picture and shocked everyone by revealing the amount he was paid for the event.

Surprising it might sound but Chris revealed getting paid just $750 for the match. Considering the stature of Y2J and brand value of WWE, the amount is truly disappointing. This reply from the star wrestler is proof that he’s still not able to get over his sour feelings for WWE’s leadership.

Check out the tweet below:

I got paid 750 bucks that night! https://t.co/6hAxY0GBGp — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) June 23, 2020

Meanwhile, both Chris Jericho and Dean Ambrose (as Jon Moxley) are now happily engaged with AEW (All Elite Wrestling).

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!