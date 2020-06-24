Charlize Theron and Seann Penn have been strong friends for each other and this friendship reached a new level when they started dating each other back in 2013. Then in 2014, there were rumours about their engagement which many people believed were true.

However, the actress has now denied all such reports and has called it bulls**t.

Charlize Theron responded to the rumours at The Howard Stern show and said, “What? That’s not true. no. I did not ‘almost get married to Sean,’ that’s such bulls**t. No, we dated, that was literally all we did, we dated.”

She also added, ‘“It was a relationship, for sure. We were definitely exclusive, but it was for barely a year. We never moved in. I was never going to marry him. It was nothing like that.”

Now that’s quite a revelation!

The Oscar-winning couple dated each other in a period of 2013 and 2015 and called it quits later.

Earlier in an interview with Wall Street Journal’s magazine, Charlize had said that they were in a relationship, and then it didn’t work anymore. Theron said at the time. “And we both decided to separate. That’s it.”

Meanwhile, Charlize Theron was last seen in 2019 film Bombshell and will be next seen in The Old Guard and F9. On the other hand, The Professor and the Madman acted in The Professor and the Madman. He will be next seen in Flag Day which is also being directed by him.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!