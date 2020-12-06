2020 hasn’t been a kind year to many. The Indian entertainment industry saw many actors leaving the world for their heavenly abode. Now, the film fraternity has lost one more talent in the form of Marathi and Hindi actor, Ravi Patwardhan. The Yeshwant (1997) actor passed away at the age of 84. He last featured in the Marathi show, Agabai Sasubai.

Ravi’s Agabai Sasubai’s producer Sunil Bhosle shared this sad news with all. He also revealed that the senior actor had suffered two heart attacks early this year but recovered from it.

While in conversation with Indian Express, Sunil Bhosle opened up about Ravi Patwardhan’s death. He said, “I had spoken to him just some fifteen days back because we had to start shooting for our show. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, we had made some changes in the story in a way that he was able to shoot from home. He was shooting till the very end. He died of age related health issues; he was 84 years old. In February he had two heart attacks, and he had recovered.”

The producer, in the same conversation, also mentioned that he told the late Ravi Patwardhan that he wanted to see him back on sets post COVID-19 restrictions lessen. He stated that the actor replied of being unsure about it. Sunil Bhosle said, “As he was shooting from home, I had told him that it would be great to see him back on sets in the post Covid-19 times. And he had said, ‘i am not sure if that would happen’.”

Raviji acted in several plays and starrer in close to 200 films. His filmography includes the Hindi film Yeshwant (1997) and Marathi films Asha Asavya Sun (1981), Umbartha (1982), Jhanjaar (1987) among others. He also featured in Jyotiba Phule, a 2019 Marathi language show.

The late veteran actor is survived by his wife, two children and four grandchildren.

May Ravi Patwardhan’s soul rest in peace.

