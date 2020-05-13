Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s 2017 Telugu romantic drama, Arjun Reddy, made Vijay Deverakonda an overnight star. Even its 2019 remake Kabir Singh that featured Shahid Kapoor in the titular role had proved to be a game-changer in Shahid’s career. However, not many know that Vijay wasn’t the first choice to play the angry young man.

Yes, you read that right! According to Pinkvilla, director Sandeep Vanga had earlier informed that the part of Arjun Reddy was initially offered to actor Sharwanand. The latter had apparently even liked the subject; however, the casting ultimately didn’t work out because of certain unknown reasons. Reportedly, Sandeep and Sharwanand were even supposed to collaborate on another project after Arjun Reddy but there isn’t any update on that as yet.

Upon its release, Arjun Reddy got mix reviews and was heavily criticised for being misogynistic. While commenting on why he chose to be a part of the film, Vijay had said on Anupama Chopra’s chat show, “I feel like the world is f**ked, by making a better film, can I save it? I just see it going downhill, be it pollution, water, people’s behaviour, policy, for me it’s really glooming. When it comes to films, I’m in between. I’m not like this is the role I want to do it and I will do it, neither am I like (into) social responsibility… it’s too much of a responsibility.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vijay will next be seen in the Puri Jagannadh’s Fighter. Produced by Karan Johar, the film features Ananya Panday opposite Vijay.

