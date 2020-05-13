Welcome Back Box Office: Here’s The Daily Breakdown of John Abraham Led Comic Caper Of 2015

Welcome Back Box Office: Being a sequel to much-loved 2007 comedy Welcome, Welcome Back hit the Box Office in 2015 with huge expectations. John Abraham replaced Akshay Kumar in the sequel and Shruti Haasan replaced Katrina Kaif. Though many fans were disappointed by the casting, the film still took a very good opening due to the franchise value and presence of Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar, and Paresh Rawal. John & Shruti’s star value also helped.

However, unlike the first part, the content of the sequel met mixed response and the film didn’t sustain the way it was expected to. With a lifetime business of 97 crores, the sequel showed little growth from the previous film and missed the 100 crore mark.

Have a look at the Daily Breakdown of the film:

Day 1: 14.35 crores

Day 2: 17.05 crores

Day 3: 19.60 crores

First Weekend: 51 crores

Day 4: 7.52 crores

Day 5: 6.17 crores

Day 6: 5.08 crores

Day 7: 4.25 crores

First Week: 74.02 crores

Day 8: 2.61 crores

Day 9: 4.38 crores

Day 10: 5.41 crores

Day 11: 1.70 crore

Day 12: 1.45 crore

Day 13: 1.35 crore

Day 14: 1.75 crore

Second Week: 18.65 crores

Third Week: 3.50 crores

After Third Week: 0.83 crore

Total: 97 crores

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!