Welcome Back Box Office: Here’s The Daily Breakdown of John Abraham Led Comic Caper Of 2015

Welcome Back Box Office: Being a sequel to much-loved 2007 comedy Welcome, Welcome Back hit the Box Office in 2015 with huge expectations. John Abraham replaced Akshay Kumar in the sequel and Shruti Haasan replaced Katrina Kaif. Though many fans were disappointed by the casting, the film still took a very good opening due to the franchise value and presence of Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar, and Paresh Rawal. John & Shruti’s star value also helped.
However, unlike the first part, the content of the sequel met mixed response and the film didn’t sustain the way it was expected to. With a lifetime business of 97 crores, the sequel showed little growth from the previous film and missed the 100 crore mark.
Trending
Have a look at the Daily Breakdown of the film:
Day 1: 14.35 crores
Day 2: 17.05 crores
Day 3: 19.60 crores
First Weekend: 51 crores
Day 4: 7.52 crores
Day 5: 6.17 crores
Day 6: 5.08 crores
Day 7: 4.25 crores
First Week: 74.02 crores
Day 8: 2.61 crores
Day 9: 4.38 crores
Day 10: 5.41 crores
Day 11: 1.70 crore
Day 12: 1.45 crore
Day 13: 1.35 crore
Day 14: 1.75 crore
Second Week: 18.65 crores
Third Week: 3.50 crores
After Third Week: 0.83 crore
Total: 97 crores
Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!