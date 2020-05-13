When Divyanka Tripathi Got Teary-Eyed While Talking About Her Break-Up With Sharad Malhotra

Divyanka Tripathi and Sharad Malhotra seemed to have found their happily ever after when they got into a blissful 8-year long relationship. However, Divyanka’s world came crashing down when her relationship with her Banoo Main Teri Dulhan came to an end.

While Divyanka and Sharad have both moved on in their respective lives, an old video of Divyanka has been going viral. The video sees Divyanka Tripathi open up about what went wrong in her relationship with Sharad and how she felt at that time that her life was finished!

The viral video features Divyanka Tripathi speaking to actor Rajeev Khandelwal on his show Juzz Baatt. The actress can be seen saying, “8 saal, uss samay aisa lag raha tha jaise zindagi khatam ho rahi hai. (Eight years! At that time I felt my life was coming to an end).”

A visibly broken Divyanka Tripathi was further heard telling Rajeev, “I tried everything. Do you know the extent to which I went? I went to the level of blind faith. I started meeting strange people and I would open up to them and ask, ‘Has someone done something to him? How can this happen after eight years?’”

Holding back her tears, Divyanka Tripathi further said, “There came a point when I had to do so much just for someone’s love, that I began questioning myself if it was love at? It took some time but I understood that it is not meant to be. Blind faith is a terrible thing, never get caught up in it. I was stupid”.

For those of you who have joined in late, Divyanka Tripathi and Sharad Malhotra ended their 8-year long relationship in 2013. In 2016, Divyanka tied the knot with her Yeh Hai Mohabbatein co-star Vivek Dhaiya while Sharad is now married to Ripci Bhatia.

