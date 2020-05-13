Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan has returned to our daily lives from March. The show featuring Dipika Chikhlia and Arun Govil broke some earth-shattering records. While our Sita has already grabbed the Sarojini Naidu biopic, we have a little something unknown from the sets. Sunil Lahri who played the role of Laxman once found an 8-foot-long cobra in his makeup room! Yes, that’s right and here’s what happened next!

The surprising fact remains that Lord Ram’s brother Laxman is known to be an avatar of Shehnaag and the entire tale is well narrated in Ramayan. This is what left Sunil Lahri (who plays the aforementioned role) stunned for once when he opened the washroom of his makeup room and found a cobra there. Interestingly, the snake did not cause any harm to the actor or anyone else on the sets.

Reliving the entire experience in a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Sunil Lahri shared, “It is said that Lakshman is an avatar of Shehnaag, and you won’t believe that there was a massive snake in my room’s washroom. It wasn’t a small one, it was easily 8-foot long snake. I saw something shiny on the top and since the studio was an old one, so it had a few logs on top of it. So when I went to the washroom, I saw something shiny and I called a worker there asked him to check what it is. When the worker saw it, he said that it’s a snake and when I denied, he used a stick and lit it on fire after tying a cloth to one of its ends.”

Sunil continued, “So obviously because of the heat, this snake fell down. It was a huge snake and had it bit me or anyone, the consequences wouldn’t have been good. Then later, the worker told me that it was a cobra. People were later saying that if you don’t find a snake in Lakshman’s room, where else will you find it?”

Wow! That must have been a frightening experience but our Laxman got through it!

How do you like Sunil Lahri’s portrayal as Laxman in Ramayan? Share with us in the comment section below.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!