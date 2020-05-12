Shah Rukh Khan’s Yet ANOTHER Show Is All Set To Return To Doordarshan!

The re-run formula turned out to be a hit for Doordarshan as Ramayan and Mahabharat received a tremendous response from the audience. Even Shah Rukh Khan’s Circus received a good response in its re-run, and now another show of SRK, Doosra Keval is all set to enjoy its rerun on Doordarshan.

The GEC has confirmed that Shah Rukh Khan’s Doosra Keval is returning to the small screens. Doosra Keval revolves around a small-town boy coming to the city to fulfill his dreams but under some unfortunate circumstances, he dies when he refuses to join his friends in some illegal activities.

The time and schedule of the re-run are yet to be announced. But since Shah Rukh Khan’s long absence from the movie screens, it will be a treat to watch him on TV for SRK fans.

Recently, Ramayan made history when it became the world’s most-watched show on April 16 with 7.7 crore viewers. DD National posted this news on its official Twitter handle. On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero, alongside Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.

He has not confirmed his next project yet, but reportedly he will be doing Rajkumar Hirani’s next and according to reports the script of the film will be penned by Kanika Dhillon.

