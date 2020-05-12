Salman Khan Returns Home From His Panvel’s Farmhouse Just Before Narendra Modi’s Speech Today?

It seems Salman Khan’s stay at Panvel farmhouse amid the lockdown has come to an end. The actor along with his sister Arpita and family has returned to his Bandra house, before the next lockdown announcement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Salman Khan headed to Panvel farmhouse in mid-March, after Radhe’s shoot got postponed. Salman wanted to spend some time with his newborn niece Ayat at his Panvel farmhouse but got stuck there as the lockdown was announced. At the lavish farmhouse, Salman Khan had the company of sister Arpita Khan, Aayush Sharma, their kids Aayat and Ahil, mother Salma, rumoured girlfriend Lulia Vantur, Sohail Khan’s son Nirvaan Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and a few others.

According to a report in india.com, a source stated – “He(Salman) was to shoot for Radhe in Mumbai till the month-end, but when the shoot was cancelled, he rushed off to the farmhouse, his favourite place when he is not working. Salman is fond of kids and wants to spend time with Arpita, Aayush and their kids Ahil and Ayat. The only vacation Salman took in this period was in December, for his birthday and the New Year holidays”.

According to sources, Salman has also returned home now, as earlier in a chat with Waluscha D’Souza, Salman Khan has said: ”I was wanting to spend quality time with family, my family was here with me, Arpita, her kids, mummy, all were here. But now they have returned home”.

At the Panvel farmhouse, Salman Khan didn’t stop working and released 2 songs Pyaar Karona and Tere Bina. Salman also distributed ration bags among the villagers and took financial care of daily wage workers from the film industry.

On the film front, Salman Khan was last seen in Dabangg 3 and his next release ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’ has been postponed due to the coronavirus lockdown in the country.

