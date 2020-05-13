Actress Samantha Akkineni has shared a throwback picture with actor-husband Naga Chaitanya from a “grand adventure”.

Samantha took to Instagram, where she shared an old picture of herself along with Chaitanya and their pet dog in a car. “Going on a grand adventure…almost…#tbt,” she captioned the image.

Recently, Samantha had shared that she is taking acting lessons from the acclaimed English actress Helen Mirren.

“When you literally had one productive hour in a 1000 and must show it off .. (I am a going to be a much better actor now just you wait and see … if not ………. I will just be deleting this post),” she posted on social media along with a shot of Mirren giving the class online.

Samantha has made a name for herself in Tamil and Telugu film industries. She is known for her performances in films such as “Ye Maaya Chesave”, “Neethaane En Ponvasantham”, “Eega”, “Mersal” and “Rangasthalam”. She impressed all with her role in “Super Deluxe” last year.

