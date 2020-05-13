Superstar Yash instantly became a favourite of the pan-India audience with his character Rocky, an angry man with KGF chapter 1. The actor’s characterisation was heavily based on worshipped 70’s Bollywood movies that featured Amitabh Bachchan.

Yash sports a long beard with long hair in the movie which became a trend. To bring it all together, the makers always loved the essence of the 70’s era and wanted to recreate the magic on the big screen with KGF’s Rocky.

Reportedly for the look of Yash, the makers researched extensively and took inspiration from an array of characters of Amitabh namely from the movies, Sholay, Amar Akbar Anthony, Zanjeer, Kaala Patthar and much more. The seed of thought was how the makers felt that Hindi cinema was not really the same as its earlier charm and this inspiration was best suited for KGF, which was a Pan-India release.

Yash has certainly put in immense hard work in the film and has delivered a praiseworthy performance. Yash’s character named Rocky runs and rules the Gold Mafia of Kolar Gold Fields in chapter one. Even in the songs, Yash was seen donning a rustic and raw look as everyone sings praises of the mafia king which was inspired by the 70s in essence.

After Yash’s marvelous performance in K.G.F: Chapter 1 as ‘Angry Young Man’, the fans are looking forward to the second chapter.

Everyone is eagerly awaiting the second installment of K.G.F. in which the actor will surely make an even more electrifying appearance as ‘Rocky’. K.G.F: Chapter 2 is all set to release on 23rd October 2020 but some latest reports suggest that it may have got postponed to next year.

