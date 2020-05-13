South heartthrob Rana Daggubati broke millions of hearts when he announced that he isn’t single anymore. As the Baahubali actor announced his engagement to Miheeka Bajaj, fans and folks stormed his Instagram and poured in love and wishes. But many are curious to know who Miheeka is since the actor has never gone public talking about her. So, below is all you need to know about Rana’s lady love.

Rana Daggubati’s fiancé Miheeka Bajaj is based in Hyderabad and hails from a business family. Her parents are Bunty and Suresh Bajaj and she holds a Masters Degree in Interior Design from Chelsea University. Miheeka owns an interior design studio that goes by the name Dew Drop Design Studio. Her mother Bunty, is the creative head of a popular jewellery brand.

Miheeka Bajaj is also close to a few Bollywood stars, including Sonam Kapoor. Miheeka was in attendance at Sonam and Anand Ahuja’s wedding with her family. For the unversed, Miheeka’s brother Samarth Bajaj is married to Arjun Kapoor’s best friend Kunal Rawal’s sister Sasha Rawal Bajaj.

Meanwhile, Rana Daggubati announced his engagement to Miheeka Bajaj recently on Instagram. In the pic, we can see sun-kissed Miheeka and Rana posing for a selfie sporting their best smiles.

In the caption, Rana Daggubati wrote, “ And she said yes #MiheekaBajaj,” and grabbed the limelight ever since. We wish the couple a beautiful journey full of love!

