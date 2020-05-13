Tuesday evening brought happy news for everyone stuck in this lockdown following the COVID-19 pandemic. Baahubali actor Rana Daggubati surprised everyone by announcing his engagement with Miheeka Bajaj. “And she said Yes,” he stated with a heart emoji. The news spread like wildfire and the couple’s friends and fans showered much love on social media.

Now, the buzz is that the much in love couple might tie the knot in December. Speaking to Hyderabad Times, Rana Daggubati’s father Suresh Babu said that during these grim times, they finally have a reason to celebrate. “The entire family is happy. The kids have known each other for a long time now and we’re all very happy for them,” he further added.

He reiterated that the wedding will happen this year. “We were thinking of having it around December but it could happen even sooner than that too. We will reveal the details once things are finalized. One thing’s for sure, the kids have given us a nice way to enhance our lockdown productivity. We’ll now be busy planning a wedding,” he had added.

After the announcement, many of the Rana Daggubati & Miheeka Bajaj’s friends including Dulquer Salmaan, Kajal Aggarwal, Anil Kapoor, Shruti Haasan, Samantha Akkineni, Tamannaah Bhatia, Hansika Motwani, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Pulkit Samrat took to the social media to wish them.

Based in Hyderabad, Miheeka owns an interior design studio called Dew Drop Design Studio. As for Rana Daggubati, he will next be seen in Haathi Mere Saathi. The film was initially slated to release last month but has now been delayed because of the lockdown. Besides, he will also be seen in the period drama Vairata Parvam opposite Sai Pallavi. The film is being helmed by Venu Udugul.

