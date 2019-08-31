Saaho is on a rampage mode across the country and especially the southern regions are extraordinary owing to Prabhas’ fan base after the mighty success of Baahubali. Recently, we came across the 200 feet wide banners of the star put up by the fans across the road. Now, another video is doing rounds on the internet, which truly shows the craze to catch their beloved ‘darling’.

In a video, we can see a chaotic situation on an entrance of a theatre as people are hell excited to catch the screening of Saaho.

During a promotion in The Kapil Sharma Show, Bahubali superstar Prabhas said that he tries to sleep a lot the day before a new movie hits the screens. Show host and comedian Kapil Sharma was curious to know about rumour that Prabhas prefers sleeping the day before his film’s release.

“Yes, I try to sleep a lot, but I couldn’t sleep well because of tension and stress. The rumour is almost right,” said Prabhas.

Kapil then asked Prabhas’ “Saaho” co-star Shraddha Kapoor if the rumour was true that she suffers from an indigestion issue the day before release.

“Yes, this is true,” Shraddha quipped.

Directed by Sujeeth, Saaho released on 30th August 2019.

