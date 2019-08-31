Saaho Box Office (Hindi): 24.40 crores VS Bharat, Mission Mangal & Others – Top 5 Highest Openers Of 2019!

Saaho starring Prabhas & Shraddha Kapoor is creating a riot at the box office witnessing one of the best advance booking as well as the occupancy of 2019. Its Day 1 numbers have come out to be whopping, but when compared to Bharat, Mission Mangal, Kabir Singh & other 2 movies which marked the Top 5 Openings of 2019, where does it stand?

After witnessing occupancy in the range of 40-45% with certain regions like Hyderabad almost sold out, Saaho has raked in massive collections of 24.40 crores at the box office. This indeed is a feat achieved, considering the fact that these are numbers only for the Hindi version, and if other languages are being considered all over the country, the massive collections are surpassing all expectations. This was expected after the fan base Prabhas has built after the Baahubali franchise which made some earth-shattering records.

Check out the Top 5 Highest Bollywood Openers of 2019:

Bharat: 42.30 crores

Mission Mangal: 29.16 crores

Kalank: 21.60 crores

Kesari: 21.06 crores

Kabir Singh: 20.21 crores

Now, when compared to the above list, Prabhas-Shraddha Kapoor’s Saaho has emerged out to be as the 3rd biggest opener of the year surpassing Varun Dhawan’s Kalank and Akshay Kumar’s Kesari. Moreover, this leads to Shahid Kapoor’s blockbuster Kabir Singh out of the list.

Well, things are so far so good, but it is now to be seen how many records the movie manages to break in its coming days, considering the mixed responses it has been receiving from the cine-goers as well as the critics.

Saaho, directed by Sujeeth, also stars Chunky Panday, Jackie Shroff, Mandira Bedi, amongst others in lead and has been released in multiple languages.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!