Vijay Sethupathi Walks Out From Allu Arjun Starrer Pushpa For THIS Reason?

Tollywood superstar Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa is yet to go on floors, but the film has been making news all over the internet for its stellar cast and promos. The posters of Allu Arjun which were unveiled last week on the occasion of his birthday, has been very much loved and appreciated by the audience. Now as per the latest reports, Tamil star Vijay Sethupathi who was supposed to play an important role in the film, may no longer be part of the project.

The buzz is that Vijay Sethupathi has opted to walk out from Pushpa, the reason being lockdown. The Super Deluxe actor who already has multiple projects in his kitty has been facing date issues following which he has bid adieu to the project.

However, an official confirmation regarding the same from the makers is awaited.

Meanwhilem, Pushpa will mark the first time where Allu Arjun will be donning a role with grey shades. The film also happens to be Allu Arjun’s first Pan India release, as it will hit big screens in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages.

Allu Arjun in the action thriller will be seen sporting a rugged look with long hair and grown beard. The actor in Pushpa will be seen as a lorry driver and red sandalwood smuggler.

Pushpa has South sensation Rashmika Mandanna as the film’s leading lady.

Music for Pushpa is composed by Devi Sri Prasad.

The action thriller which was originally supposed to go on floors this month has been postponed due to lockdown. Pushpa is helmed by filmmaker Sukumar.

