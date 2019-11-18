Venky Mama: Venkatesh & Naga Chaitanya’s Comedy Drama To Release On THIS Date?

It does seem like the makers of Tollywood star Venkatesh and Naga Chaitanya starrer Venky Mama aren’t that keen on releasing their film on or after the occasion of Makar Sankranthi in the month of January next year.

The reason being Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapuramloo and Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Neekevvaru which will hit big screens on Sankranthi and also Rajinikanth’s Darbar which will be releasing post-Sankranthi i.e on 15th January.

As per numerous reports, the team of Venky Mama is trying their best to avoid a clash with other big films in the month of January.

Reportedly, team Venky Mama is eyeing on 13th December to release the film. 13th December also marks Venkatesh’s birthday and there will be no other big movies releasing then till December end to give it any competition. This only means that the film will get a proper breathing space at theatres and it will be more than beneficial for the film to have a long run at the box office.

However, nothing yet has been confirmed, as official news related to the release date is yet to be made by team Venky Mama.

Talking about Venky Mama, Venkatesh in the film will be seen playing a gutsy villager. Whereas, Naga Chaitanya will be seen playing Venkatesh’s nephew and army officer.

The film has Venkatesh opposite Paayal Rajput and Naga Chaitanya opposite Raashi Khanna. Venky Mama is been helmed by K.S Ravindra and it is been produced under Suresh Productions. The music for the film is been composed of S.Thaman.

