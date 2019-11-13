Ala Vaikunthapuramloo: Third Single ‘OMG Daddy’ To Feature Allu Arjun’s Children?

The makers of Ala Vaikunthapuramloo are leaving no stone unturned to promote their action drama in style. After the success of the first two tracks, the unplugged version of Samajavaragamana and party track Ramuloo Ramulaa. The makers are all set to unveil the third single from the film which has been titled OMG Daddy.

The makers today took on twitter to announce information related to the song release, as they tweeted, “Two little surprises as special guests will feature in our third song, #OMGDaddy teaser, Out tomorrow at 10am on the occasion of #ChildrensDay. Keep guessing who could they be! #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo #AVPL3rdSingle”

Two little surprises as special guests will feature in our third song, #OMGDaddy teaser, Out tomorrow at 10am on the occasion of #ChildrensDay. Keep guessing who could they be! #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo #AVPL3rdSingle pic.twitter.com/NwYPsjYb7z — Geetha Arts (@GeethaArts) November 13, 2019

There have been speculations doing rounds in the form of tweets that the song may feature Allu Arjun’s children Ayaan and Arha on the special occasion of Children’s day.

Ayaan & Arha Special appearance In #OMGDaddy Song 😍👌👌#OMGDaddy Song Teaser Will Be out Tomorrow At 10Am 🙌#AlaVaikunthapuramuloo — Aʟʟᴜ Aʀᴊᴜɴ TFC™ (@AlluArjunTFC) November 13, 2019

#OMGdaddy song teaser from tomorrow 10Am

Allu Arha , Allu aayan Cameo 😍😍#AlaVaikunthapuramuloo https://t.co/syQ8H8AUTO — • 🅿🆁🅰🅱🅷🅰🆂 20 (@FanOfPraboss) November 13, 2019

The music for the song is been composed by S .Thaman.

Talking about Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, the film is been helmed by Triviram Srinivas. It is for the third time where the actor-director duo of Allu Arjun and Trivikram have teamed up for a film project. Before Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, the duo has worked together for Julai and S/O Satyamurthy.

Ala Vaikunthapurramloo will hit big screens on 12th January 2020 in Telugu and Malayalam languages. The film in Malayalam has been named Angu Vaikuntapurthu.

